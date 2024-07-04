Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $108.09

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.09 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 109.50 ($1.39). Montanaro UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 118,053 shares traded.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £179.10 million, a PE ratio of 968.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 41.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.13.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $1.18. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,545.45%.

Insider Activity at Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

In related news, insider Barbara Powley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £10,600 ($13,407.54). 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

