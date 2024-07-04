Mothercare (LON:MTC) Trading Down 1%

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). 1,586,521 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 949% from the average session volume of 151,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.05 ($0.06).

Mothercare Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.19 million, a P/E ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

About Mothercare

(Get Free Report)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.