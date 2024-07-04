Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.11.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MPLX. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Shares of Mplx stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mplx has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.
MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.
