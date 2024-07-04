Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 2.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 875,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,666,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
Mullen Automotive Trading Up 2.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
