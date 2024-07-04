Namaste Technologies (CVE:N) Trading Up 6.9%

Namaste Technologies Inc. (CVE:N – Get Free Report) was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 216,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,387,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Namaste Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$61.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80.
Namaste Technologies Company Profile
Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.
