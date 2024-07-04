Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Shares Down 15.3%

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 6,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 11,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

