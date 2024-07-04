Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 103,490 shares changing hands.
Nascent Biotech Trading Up 21.4 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
About Nascent Biotech
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
