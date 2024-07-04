Navcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $26,153.74 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00079361 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00022291 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010685 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

