Ndwm LLC Acquires New Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Ndwm LLC bought a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Ndwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ndwm LLC owned about 0.15% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF alerts:

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EQL stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.29. 2,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,515. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average is $114.14. The company has a market cap of $343.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.83. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $95.90 and a 52-week high of $119.19.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.