Ndwm LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ndwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.7% of Ndwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $403,034,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after buying an additional 371,648 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,198,000 after buying an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $8.19 on Thursday, hitting $785.92. The stock had a trading volume of 577,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,180. The stock has a market cap of $161.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $729.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $742.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.28.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

