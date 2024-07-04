Nervos Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29.71 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $452.63 million and approximately $29.71 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,099.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.51 or 0.00598099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00119510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00037523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00275397 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00041685 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00065978 BTC.

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,175,398,935 coins and its circulating supply is 44,490,445,345 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

