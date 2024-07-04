NetMind Token (NMT) Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, NetMind Token has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.82 or 0.00008279 BTC on popular exchanges. NetMind Token has a market cap of $179.33 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,192,588 tokens. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 5.05572857 USD and is down -13.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $4,636,243.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

