New Century Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,413 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Humana comprises about 0.8% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.55.

Humana Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of HUM stock traded down $11.97 on Thursday, hitting $362.85. The stock had a trading volume of 750,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,076. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.12. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

