Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ NEWTZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $24.40.
About Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026
