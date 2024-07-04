Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $279.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $227.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Nordson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

