North Midland Construction (LON:NMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $530.00

North Midland Construction PLC (LON:NMD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 530 ($6.70) and traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.70). North Midland Construction shares last traded at GBX 530 ($6.70), with a volume of 12,730 shares changing hands.

North Midland Construction Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 530 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 530.

About North Midland Construction

(Get Free Report)

North Midland Construction PLC engages in the civil, building and mechanical, and electrical engineering businesses in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division specializes in the construction of new build and refurbishment projects, social housing, student accommodation facilities, and health and primary care centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North Midland Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Midland Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.