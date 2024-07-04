Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $186.00

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.35) and traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.35). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.35), with a volume of 4,888 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 186.
Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.
