Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.14

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.14 and traded as high as $33.11. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 20,956 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 317,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 44,756 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

