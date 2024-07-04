Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $789.12. 250,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $780.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $792.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $915.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.17.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

