Oak Harvest Investment Services Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in CME Group were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CME traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.06. 2,237,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.11 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.17 and a 200 day moving average of $208.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.90.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

