Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 227 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.85. 1,653,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $94.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

