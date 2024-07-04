Oasis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $573.09 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $573.09 million and $27.05 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0854 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.92 or 0.05426089 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00044018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012070 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09037321 USD and is down -9.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $28,508,399.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

