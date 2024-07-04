Oasys (OAS) One Day Volume Hits $1.81 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $105.05 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Oasys token can now be purchased for about $0.0472 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oasys

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04767717 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,499,414.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

