OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Acquires 2,392 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 434.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 60,709 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 788.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 487,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 394,225 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 406.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 453,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after acquiring an additional 364,341 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PRF remained flat at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

