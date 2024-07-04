OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Has $352,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,563,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,662,848. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.30. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2911 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

