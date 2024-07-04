OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

