OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Invests $226,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,118,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,657,014. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

