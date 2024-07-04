Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onsemi stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.68. 3,906,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,833,691. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

