Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $144.65 and last traded at $144.38. 3,560,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,810,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average of $118.95. The firm has a market cap of $397.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

