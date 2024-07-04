Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Trading Down 4.6%

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 160,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 531,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
Orca Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.51 million and a P/E ratio of -11.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.94.
Orca Gold Company Profile
Orca Gold Inc in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It primarily explores for gold. The company principally owns a 70% interest in Block 14 Gold located in the Republic of Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
