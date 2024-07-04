Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 899,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,393,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSCR. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $113,023.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006. 25.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 193,512 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,071,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $4,117,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.