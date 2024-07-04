Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OSG opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.31. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%.

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $121,615.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,172,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,563,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,951,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 333,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 142,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,975,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after buying an additional 119,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 80,349 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

