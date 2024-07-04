Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $21.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,103,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $686,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 241,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,148,000 after acquiring an additional 327,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,081,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 115,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

