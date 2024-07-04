Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF) Shares Bought by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,874 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF makes up about 5.9% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSFF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSFF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.96. 42,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $342.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.