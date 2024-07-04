Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE:POU traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.82. 4,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.59 and a 12-month high of C$33.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.81.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.8292264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POU has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cormark downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POU

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

In other news, Director James Geral Bell sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.03, for a total transaction of C$193,513.98. In other news, Director James Geral Bell sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.03, for a total transaction of C$193,513.98. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total transaction of C$718,080.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,327 shares of company stock worth $3,791,305. Corporate insiders own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.