Park Edge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 101,209 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,063,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.15. The stock had a trading volume of 287,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,487. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average is $98.99. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.57.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

