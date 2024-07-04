Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 10,212 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 838.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 115,946 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,474. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2704 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

