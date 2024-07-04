Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.47

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.47 and traded as high as $25.86. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 21,555 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $328.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $26,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $26,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford acquired 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $123,151.29. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,042,977.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $507,252. 33.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 32.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

