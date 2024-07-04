Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $566.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $569.69.
PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $629.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PH
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PH opened at $512.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $529.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.93 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.