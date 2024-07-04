Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Petrus Resources Trading Down 4.3 %

TSE PRQ opened at C$1.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.34. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$166.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.33.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$28.04 million during the quarter. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 29.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Petrus Resources will post 0.2056632 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRQ shares. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Don Gray purchased 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,384.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $37,368. Insiders own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

