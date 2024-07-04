PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.13

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and traded as high as $9.19. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 84,283 shares.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $973,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,301 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

