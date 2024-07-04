PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.13

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and traded as high as $9.19. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 84,283 shares.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
