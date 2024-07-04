Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells $1,343,826.40 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pinterest Stock Down 0.3 %
PINS opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.37.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
