Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.
Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE PHT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. 18,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,344. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.
About Pioneer High Income Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer High Income Fund
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.