Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

NYSE PHT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. 18,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,344. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

