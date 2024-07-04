Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MAV traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 48,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,667. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $58,915.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,638,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,634,766.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 136,850 shares of company stock worth $1,095,947.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

