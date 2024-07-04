Polymesh Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $131.03 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $131.03 million and approximately $16.41 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,065,481,601 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,065,189,590.896999 with 857,693,054.064598 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.26160765 USD and is down -6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $15,284,837.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

