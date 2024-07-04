PotCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.92 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $9.92 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00118627 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013860 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

