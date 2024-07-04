Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.2% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $466.03. 313,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $465.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

