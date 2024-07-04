PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.30

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.30 and traded as high as C$26.34. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$26.29, with a volume of 226,566 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.08. The firm has a market cap of C$6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of C$120.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.9703787 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.89%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,250.00. Insiders acquired 11,300 shares of company stock worth $294,989 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

