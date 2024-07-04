Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Down 0%

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $162.98 and last traded at $163.83. 2,980,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,083,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

The company has a market cap of $386.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

