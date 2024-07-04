ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Down 0.1%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.36. 2,778,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,360,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

